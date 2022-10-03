  1. World
Oct 3, 2022

Belgian Tihange 3 nuclear reactor shuts down unexpectedly

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – The Tihanghe 3 nuclear reactor in Liège Province is currently out of action, Belgian media reported on Monday.

The electricity production company Engie that runs the Tihange nuclear power station told VRT News that the reactor shut down at around half past eight on Monday morning.

At around 8:25 am on Monday the Tihange 3 reactor shut down unexpectedly. The electricity production company Engie Electrabel which operates the reactor is currently investigating the reason for the shutdown. 

The other 5 nuclear reactors still in service in Belgium are running normally and the electricity grid management company Elia says that the issues at the Tihange 3 reactor will have no impact on the electricity supply. 

