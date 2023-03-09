Iran, Belgium FMs discuss consular issues, relations by phone

The telephone conversation takes place after the recent meeting of the two foreign ministers in Geneva and also the decision of the Belgian Constitutional Court to approve the prisoner exchange agreement with Iran.

The two top diplomats discussed the latest state of relations between the two countries and they expressed hope that in light of cooperation and joint efforts, relations between the two countries will expand more than in the past.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed consular cooperation between Iran and Belgium.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who recently traveled to Geneva, met with Hadja Lahbib on Feb 27th and discussed bilateral political issues, some international issues, and consular issues between the two countries.

In that meeting, the Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the miscalculation of some European sides regarding the recent riots in Iran, stressing that relations and bilateral issues should not be affected by such miscalculations. Regarding consular issues, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that within the framework of the previous agreement, Iran is ready to resolve the issue of prisoners between the two countries.

