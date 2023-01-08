Iranian missiles broke US fake grandeur in region, world

Brigadier General Amir Hatami hailed Iran's missile power, describing it as one of the most important and strategic areas of Iran's weapons development.

Referring to decades-long sanctions against Iran's armed forces, General Hatami said that Iran has been able to achieve progress in all defense fields, such as ground, air, sea, missile, and radar systems.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami referred to the IRGC's 2020 attack on the Ain al-Assad in retaliation for the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

After the big crime of the Americans, the armed forces were able to destroy the false grandeur of the Americans in the region and the world by targeting the US Ain al-Assad base with pinpoint missiles.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.

