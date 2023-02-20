EU targets Iran again with new sanctions

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on two organizations and 32 Iranians, including the culture and education ministers, intelligence officials and lawmakers, the AP reported.

The reason for the sanctions is said to have been those individuals and entities' links to the crackdown on rioters, who they provoked in Iran. Dozens of Iranian security forces were brutally murdered in the West-instigated riots in Iran.

Since sporadic foreign-backed riots started in Iran, Western countries led by the United States started to tighten sanctions against Iran's judicial and other authorities in a bid to continue the riots they had provoked and supported after the sudden death of a young Iranian lady, Mahsa Amini, while in Iran's police custody.

The EU said it had imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the 32 officials and frozen the assets of the two organizations due to their involvement in the crackdown on the protesters (rioters.)

The 27-nation bloc had already imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations — including other ministers, military officers and Iran’s morality police — for alleged human rights violations.

MNA