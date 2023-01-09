  1. Politics
Jan 9, 2023

Foes do utmost against Iran nation, General Bagheri says

TEHRAN, Jan. 09 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said that the enemies have utilized all of their tools to harm Iran over the past four months.

The foes of the Iranian nation have previously tested all possible wars against the Islamic Republic, Bagheri said, adding that now they are adopting an all-out hybrid warfare.

Referring to the recent riots in the country, Bagheri said that the enemies have resorted to all of their facilities and instruments to damage Iran over the past nearly 115 days.

They have stormed terrorists to Iran to cause unrest and have imposed sanctions on Iran, he further noted.

Unprecedentedly, the arrogant powers have made use of all available media and intelligence tools against the country, he further noted.

He went on to say that the great nation of Iran succeeded in encountering the challenge.

