Western drone claim against Iran excuse to stop Vienna talks

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative in Vienna-based international organizations, described the claims made by Western countries about sending drones to Russia as an excuse" to stop the Vienna talks on the JCPOA revival and the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

"Alleged supplies of drones is a clumsy excuse for freezing (if not killing) the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA. Looks like the US + E3 have a temptation to move to “Plan B”. Big mistake. It’s difficult to expect that such a plan can be a credible option. More likely just a non-starter," the Russian diplomat wrote in a post on his Twitter account.



"Iran talks savaged by supply of drones to Russia, 2 senior US and EU officials tell me," Ulyanov continued.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

KI