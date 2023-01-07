Enemy's economic sanctions aim to impoverish Iranian people

Commander in Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) made the comments on Saturday during the inauguration ceremony of the 3,500 Basij projects in Tehran during which he said that "building a powerful Iran is our main goal."

"A modern Iran with people who live in comfort and well-being is our goal; An independent but prosperous and modern Iran is our main mission," Gen. Salami added.

The IRGC commander further said that they seek to eradicate poverty, describing eradicating poverty as one of the main goals of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"The enemy's goal is to spread poverty in our society and economic sanctions were the version of impoverishing our society," he went on to highlight.

He continued by underlining that the country's economic problems could be resolved with the 'jihadi' presence of the popular Basij forces.

MNA/5675607