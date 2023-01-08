France not entitled to insult other nations sanctities: spox.

"France, with its black history of colonialism, violations of human rights and freedom of speech inside and outside (of its land), has no right to justify insulting the sanctities of other countries and nations and followers of divine religions under the pretext of freedom of speech," Kan'ani wrote on a tweet in reaction to the derogatory action of a French magazine on insulting Iran's religious Marja'.

Kan'ani urged French officials to observe the fundamental principles in international relations, namely mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, and respect for the national and religious values and sanctities of other countries.

Earlier, the French Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nicolas Roche, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

During this meeting with the French envoy, Kan'ani lodged Iran's strong protest to the French government and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any insults to its Islamic, religious and national sanctities and values by any means.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the explanation and compensatory action of the French government in condemning the unacceptable behavior of the magazine," he said.

SKH/MFA