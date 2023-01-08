France and Islamophobia

In connection with the ridiculous action of "Charlie Hebdo", the following points are noteworthy:

Over the past 44 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been able to revive the Islamic identity of the world's Muslims by following the teachings of Islam, under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini and his righteous successor, Ayatollah Khamenei. There is no doubt that the Islamic Revolution of Iran became an important factor for the strong tendency of the people of the world, even the people of Europe to spiritual due to the turning away from liberal democracy and many of them have converted to Islam. As a result, the western world, which is extremely afraid of the growth of Islam among the divine religions, has put the task of fighting Islam on its agenda, and in this, France is the pioneer.

The French government, which usually considers itself to be the defender of freedom of speech, usually cites the ridiculous actions of "Charlie Hebdo" as an example of freedom of speech and opinion. The President of France claims that "Charlie Hebdo" is an independent media, while this publication operates with the support of the Zionist lobby and its special supporters in France, and with the exception of Judaism, insults the world's divine religions, including Christianity and especially Islam. while this country has a history of restricting Islamic activities, which is an example of the violation of human freedoms, And even in this regard, he has proposed a bill. The anti-Islamic policy in France is applied in a situation where Jews in Islamic countries, especially Iran, have an identity as a minority and their rights are respected.

respects

If the claim to defend the freedom of speech in France is rejected, it is enough that denying or doubting the suspected incident of the Holocaust in this country is punishable by at least one year in prison and a fine of 3,000 francs. The strictness towards free European thinkers who are interested in researching the Holocaust has made the Christians of this continent, especially the French, hate Zionism and anti-Semitism has become one of the integral parts of Christian European culture. Although Western free thinkers use possible opportunities and avoid the law, they realize the publication of their works about the Holocaust by placing them in a virtual space.

The fact is that despite the anti-Islamic doing of France and the freedom of action of publications such as "Charlie Hebdo", the Muslims of the world are determined to preserve and support their Islamic identity and by expressing their hatred of Islamophobia, they challenge the actions of the French government. The successes of the Islamic world in the fight against oppression, occupation and crime, especially in occupied Palestine, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, etc., have been attractive and have elevated the position of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and its supreme leader in the world. For this reason, by continuing its anti-Islamic actions, France is only adding water to the mortar, and the publication of silly cartoons is not only unable to weaken Islam but will increase the disgust towards dogmatic thinking in liberal democracy.

The Islamic world at the current stage should recognize the long-term goals of the West for the continuation of anti-Islamism and insulting the sanctities of Muslims, and Muslim scholars and elites, using their capacities, especially traditional and virtual media, to expose the goals and affiliations of the infamous "Charlie Hebdo" magazine and challenge the absurd claim of freedom of expression in countries like France.

In this regard, the defense of Islamic values, including the sacred space of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the Holy Quran and the standard bearers of the defense of Islam, especially the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, should be at the forefront of these activities.