Afghan students protest against British prince confessions

In his upcoming memoir book, Harry revealed he killed 25 fighters during his time-fighting in Afghanistan for the UK military. He said he did not think of those he killed as "people", but instead as "chess pieces".

The contentious details from his unreleased book, “Spare,” were leaked recently by British news outlets, which had obtained copies of the book.

Though other insights into life as a member of Britain’s notoriously private royal family have dominated British headlines, it was a passage recounting Prince Harry’s time in Afghanistan that veered into diplomatic drama.

In it, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who is estranged from his family and living in California, describes the people he says he killed as “chess pieces taken off the board, bad guys eliminated before they kill good guys,” according to a translation by the BBC, which obtained a copy of the book after it was mistakenly released early in Spain.

