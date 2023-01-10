"Take a look at what happened to Salman Rushdie"

"I advise the French and directors of the Charlie Hebdo magazine to take a look at the fate of Salman Rushdie," Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday during a ceremony in Zahedan in southeast Iran, where the heads of tribes, trustees, Shia and Sunni scholars, a group of respected family of the martyrs and a group of Sistan and Baluchistan province's officials were also present

"Do not play with Muslims, Salman Rushdie insulted the Quran and the holy Prophet of Islam 30 years ago and hid in dangerous places," the IRGC chief added.

"After many years, a young Muslim took brave revenge on Salman Rushdie and no one could save him. Where is he now? Which situation is he in? We don't know," he added.

"Perhaps, they will martyr this brave young man or they may have already martyred him, Anyway, the fact is that Salman Rushdie will not return," Gen. Salami further noted.

On August 13, 2022, Salman Rushdie, the author of a blasphemous anti-Islam book, was attacked by an attacker with a knife on stage during an event in New York and sustained severe injuries.

The French magazine Charlie Habdo recently published some anti-Iran and anti-Islam cartoons, a move that was strongly condemned by the Iranian nation and government officials.

