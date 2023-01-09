Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Persian Gulf to remain Persian Gulf regardless of claims

Answering a question about Iraq's use of the fake phrase instead of the Persian Gulf, Kan'ani said, "The Islamic Republic has reacted in this regard. The Persian Gulf is the Persian Gulf and nothing in this regard will change this historical fact in any way. After being informed [using the term Arab Gulf instead of Persian Gulf], we officially protested the Iraqi government in this regard."

The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup kicked off Friday in Basra with the participation of teams from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Yemen, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. Contrary to historical documents, recently some regional countries try to use the fake title of the Arab Gulf instead of the historical title of the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Football Federation (FFIRI) also announced that it will complain to FIFA over the use of a fake title by Arab states for the Persian Gulf.

Referring to the fake title used for the Arab cup hosted by Iraq in the city of Basra, FFIRI in a statement expressed the official objection of the Iranian football community and nation to FIFA.

Iran, China to develop bilateral relations based on 25-year comprehensive coop. agreement

The Iranian diplomat also spoke about the implementation of the comprehensive cooperation program between Iran and China, saying that Iran and China will develop bilateral relations based on a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement which was signed as the result of the political will of the two countries' leaders.

The program is part of the basic plan of the two countries to develop relations, and good initial measures have been taken in this regard, and bilateral negotiations continue.

Iran, Venezuela have strategic cooperation

Speaking about the US-Venezuela relations and their impact on Iran-Venezuela relations, Kan'ani said, "Bilateral interactions between states and governments are shaped based on the two sides' own interests and considerations. The bilateral relations between Iran and Venezuela are at the highest level, and the two countries have strategic cooperation. The bilateral economic cooperation documents of the two countries are a very good road map for strengthening relations."

Iran not to withdraw from its red lines in nuclear talks

Elsewhere, the foreign ministry spokesman pointed to the US State Department spokesperson's remarks on the JCPOA and the upcoming visit of American officials to the occupied territories, saying, "It is not a new issue that the American and the Zionist authorities talk about Iran. The Zionist regime has taken hostage the US foreign policy towards Iran."

"The country that violated the JCPOA is the American regime. The country that should be accountable is the US government. Iran's policy regarding the nuclear issue is clear. Iran will not withdraw from its red lines and inalienable rights," he added.

MNA/FNA14011019000200