Iran FM lambasts French gov. for insulting magazine action

"The insulting and disgraceful act of a French magazine in publishing cartoons against religious and political authorities will receive a decisive and effective response," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday in reaction to the disgraceful caricatures by the magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Amir-Abdollahian further warned the French government to "Cut your coat according to your cloth."

"They have definitely stepped on the wrong path. We have already put this magazine on the sanctions list," the foreign minister of Iran further noted.

The Iranian Embassy has also condemned the French magazine's action calling it in violation of freedom of speech and international law.

The Embassy also described the cartoons as a clear example of the violation of human rights, calling on the French authorities to sue the magazine in court for spreading hatred and insulting people.

