Relations between Iran, Russia developing: Advisor to Leader

"Relations between Iran and Russia are currently at the best level and developing," said Velayati, adding that the relations between the two countries are very important.

Referring to the Ukrainian war, he called the US and NATO as the main causes of the spread of the conflict. "Today's world is no longer unipolar, and it is very important for independent countries to be careful of their [US and NATO] influence in the region.

Velayati also pointed to the South Caucasus region, saying, "As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any changes in the current borders and the security of the region must be preserved."

Baburin, for his part, called the purpose of his visit to Iran to participate in the international meeting of the anniversary martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

He said that Soleimani was indeed a very important and influential figure. "He is known as a hero in Russia and Iran, and it is clear to the whole world that the United States committed this terrorist act, and the Americans, including Trump, have admitted this many times."

Baburin emphasized the ineffectiveness of the US sanctions, saying that Russia can use Iran's experience in the issue of neutralizing sanctions, and the cooperation between Iran, Russia, and Syria is a valuable basis for the multipolar world.

"The relations between Iran and Russia are friendly and close," he said.

