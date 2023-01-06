Iran, Pakistan FMs discuss expanding trade, regional issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday to discuss the latest developments and bilateral relations and some regional and international issues.

The Iranian Foreign Affairs expressed his satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations, especially the successful holding of the joint economic commission between the two countries hosted by Pakistan and emphasized the importance of the implementation of the agreements made in that commission.

Amir-Abdollahian added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to open the joint "Pishin-Mand" border market.

He strongly criticized the Zionist Israeli regime's lobbying activities in spreading Islamophobia and the new action of the fake regime in desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He pointed to the insulting cartoons by the recent French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the responsibility of the French government in that regard and said, "The Zionist lobby is behind the action of the French magazine..."

"Islamic countries should not allow some Western countries to insult the holy things and spread hatred in their agenda under the name of freedom," Amir-Abdollahian said.

The top Iranian diplomat further expressed his concern about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, expressing his sadness over depriving girls of education in Afghanistan and once again emphasized the necessity of forming an inclusive government in that neighboring country.

The Pakistani foreign minister, for his part emphasized the necessity of joint military and security cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorist activities.

Zardari also thanked the humanitarian aid recently sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the flood-hit areas in Pakistan and also emphasized the need to implement the agreements reached in the recent meeting of the Joint Commission as soon as possible in order to expand the good and constructive relations between the two countries.

The top Pakistani diplomat further voiced concern over the continuation of the aggressive approaches of the Zionist Israeli regime, especially condemning the recent actions of the regime in desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and added that the silence of countries against injustice in Palestine must end.

Referring to Charlie Hebdo's recent insulting cartoons, he said "Pakistan is ready to cooperate with the Islamic governments and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to deal with any type of Islamophobia and insulting the sacred matters."

Zardari went on to stress the necessity of continuing the education of women in Afghanistan, emphasizing the need for formation of an inclusive government and fighting terrorism in that country.

