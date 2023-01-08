Iran, Algeria slam desecration of Islamic sanctities

Amir-Abdollahian made the comments in a phone call with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Saturday following the recent insulting cartoons published by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the visit by an Israeli far-right minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds.

The Algerian foreign minister, for his part, condemned the publication of the cartoons and the Israeli minister’s visit.

He also stressed the need for enhancing cooperation among Islamic countries to counter such measures.

The two officials also discussed developments in West Asia, as well as bilateral relations.

The French magazine [Charlie Hebdo ] which has a long history of publishing derogatory and sacrilegious cartoons in the name of freedom of expression, published insulting cartoons of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for producing the cartoons.

Following the publication of insulting cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine of France, Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement released on Thursday condemned its action in violating recognized moral standards, religious sanctities, the authority of political and religious authorities and insulting the symbols of sovereignty and national values of Iran.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that in response to the derogatory action of the French magazine, it will close the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran.

Meanwhile, on January 3, the Israeli regime's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds' Old City on Tuesday. The compound is regarded by Muslims as their third-holiest site.

The Palestinian leadership called the intrusion "an unprecedented provocation."

