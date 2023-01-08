Cycle ride for Palestine solidarity held in Lahore

The Palestine Solidarity Cycle Rally was organized in collaboration with Palestine Foundation Pakistan (PLF) and Buddies Cycling Club (BCC) as well as Clean Pakistan Green Pakistan, (CPGP), Gulbarg Cycling Club (GCC), and Pedal Power Group (PPG).

It should be noted that despite the harshest cold weather, a large number of people participated in the Palestine Solidarity cycle rally and raised slogans against the illegal occupation of Israel against the oppressed people of Palestine.

Cyclists had Palestinian flags on their bicycles while wearing Palestinian scarves, according to PLF Pakistan.

The Palestine Solidarity Cycle Rally was led by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ahmed Salman Baloch, Palestine Foundation Pakistan Secretary General Dr. Sabir Abu Maryam, cycle club leaders Tanveer Khan, Sarah Habib, Kamran Khan, Tayyab Khan, Shahzad Mirza, Usman Mohiuddin and Azim Sabzwari.

The Palestine Solidarity Cycle Rally started from the famous Liberty Chowk of Lahore and after passing through the designated routes, the rally ended at Jilani Park Lahore.

The participants of the rally said that the issue of Palestine is the most important issue of humanity and we all have a responsibility to support the Palestinians.

The participants said that Israel is a usurping and illegitimate state that occupies the first Qibla of Muslims. They strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and usurping rule.

On this occasion, the participants raised loud slogans in favor of Palestine and against the usurping Zionist state of Israel.

