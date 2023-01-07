Dozens of Palestinians injured during Zionists raid on WB

The reports added that severe clashes broke out between the Palestinian protestors and the Zionist troops in Bayt Dajan after the Friday prayers.

Two Palestinian citizens were injured by war bullets in Qalqilya and dozens of others were injured due to gas inhalation caused by tear gas firing.

In Kafr Qaddum, two young Palestinians were shot and dozens of others, including several women and children, were suffocated due to the excessive inhalation of tear gas.

Palestinian people also confronted the Zionist troops who were trying to enter the Palestinian settlements and forced them to retreat.

Every week, Palestinian people hold massive demonstrations against the construction of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

