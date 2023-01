The Joburg Film festival will run from Thursday, 31st January 2023 to Sunday, 5th February 2023 in South Africa.

"Kanpamenar" depicts the story of children in the poor neighborhoods of Tehran. It also supports the oppressed girls of Afghanistan.

Siamak Safari, Babak Nouri, Alireza Ostadi, Neda Hosseini, Sirus Hemmati, Mehdi Tarokh, and Fariba Kosari are among the cast members.

SKH/56830