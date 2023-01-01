US blocking legal case of Martyr Soleimani's assassination

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments on Sunday in an interview with the Iranian national TV where he also recalled that the Iranian judiciary has put the names of 60 American government and military officials on its blacklist of terrorism in the case of the Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

In the negotiations, they demanded the removal of these 60 officials from Iran's blacklist, the foreign minister said.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Martyr Soleimani would predict the future very well. Amir-Abdollahian cited the martyr as being worried in a session he had attended during which the former IRGC Quds Force commander had expressed concern that some Arab states would go towards normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, something that now has happened.

The top diplomat also said that in the indirect talks with the American side and direct talks with the European sides in the form of the JCPOA talks, the Iranian diplomats have met the redlines drawn by the Establishment and have not accepted the excessive demands from the Western side.

MNA