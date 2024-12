TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – A funeral ceremony was held for veteran Iranian film, theater and TV actress and radio presenter Zhaleh Olov on Wednesday with the participation of Iran’s Minister of Culture Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

Government Spokeswomen Fatemeh Mohajerani also attended the funeral ceremony. Zhaleh Olov is an Iranian actress, dubber, and poet born in 1927 in Tehran and passed away at the age of 97.