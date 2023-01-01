Iraqi security forces kill 311 ISIL terrorists in 2022

Tahsin al-Khafaji, the spokesman of the Command, said, "In 2022, the Iraqi armed forces killed a total of 311 members of the ISIL terrorist group, of whom 213 people were killed in the Iraqi Air Force operation and 98 people were killed in other operations."

"Most of the people who died in these operations were influential commanders of the ISIL group, and with their death, this terrorist group was dealt a heavy blow and their leadership and command structure was destroyed," he added.

He went on to say that the Iraqi armed forces were able to exercise full control over the shared borders between Iraq and Syria in 2022 and prevent infiltration of terrorists across the borders, an issue that had created a serious problem for the Iraqi government and in contrast had assisted the terrorist groups.

Al-Khafaji further voiced hope that the Iraqi security forces will be able to fill security loopholes in the coming year.

