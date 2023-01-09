Getting stronger only way for country to progress: Salami

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments in a ceremony in Tehran to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of one of the IRGC Ground Force commanders Major General Ahmad Kazemi which was held on Monday morning at Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyeh of the IRGC Ground Force.

"If we take a look at the recent events in recent years and look at Syria and Iraq, we will see what the enemies did to the Islamic nations in the lands of Muslims. If you travel to these countries, you will see the cities are demolished. Those cities have become ghost cities and no living creatures live in them and all the houses are destroyed and the sound of children playing is not heard in them," he said.

He further said that "the presence of Global Arrogance (western powers) in the region has brought nothing but poverty, hunger and displacement, and we have seen these conditions, and in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, we are witnessing the effects of the presence of enemies in Islamic countries, and this is despite the fact that their hatred towards our nation is tenfold."

Referring to the recent riots in the country, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief said that "in the last few months, the enemies wanted to shut down the schools, universities and people's businesses and throw the country into chaos, but the Iranian youth, women and girls did not accompany them and dealt a heavy blow to their plots."

The fact that the enemies, most importantly the United States try to fool the youth to foment riots is because they want to turn Iran into a devastated country and prevent the country from progressing, just like what they did to Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan, he said.

Salami went on to note, "The martyrs prevented the enemy's goals from being realized with their resistance and fight. Of course, the war is going on and the enemy is not calm, but we calm him down and defeat him. They thought they could topple this powerful Establishment, but they failed..."

Salami went on to stress, "Our warriors are looking for martyrdom and jihad and are not afraid of the enemy and are ready to defeat it on different battlefields."

He considered getting stronger as the only way to advance the country and said, "Getting stronger is the only possible way for our nation against the various conspiracies designed by the enemy against Iran."

KI/