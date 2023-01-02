Ayatollah Khamenei stresses importance of scientific progress

Ayatollah Khamenei on Monday received a group of the members of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe for a meeting in Tehran.

Referring to the importance of Islamic associations and dubbing them the treasures of the Islamic Republic, the Leader stated that taking steady steps, having impact on the surrounding environment, and explaining the new message of the Islamic Republic were among the missions of Islamic Associations.

Ayatollah Khamenei also added that introducing the fundamental and central thought of the Islamic Republic is of the duties of the Islamic Associations operating outside Iran.

He considered the explanation of the principles of the Islamic Republic as a key task and said, "What the Islamic Republic has offered as a new form of governance in addition to the involvement of the people, is that the principles of religion and faith also play a part."

Ayatollah Khamenei also called for keeping the Islamic Associations up to date while sticking to the principles.

"The issue of scientific progress and achieving cutting-edge science should not be forgotten," the Leader stressed, adding that paying attention to religious and revolutionary ideas shouldn't lay ground for ignoring scientific progress.

