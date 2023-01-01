Martyr Soleimani remembered in Nigeria

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a commemoration ceremony was held at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria on Sunday.

Dozens of Nigerian people who loved the Iranian general took part in the ceremony.

The ceremony started with reading out the message of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzak, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). After that, Mohammed Ali Bak, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered a speech at the ceremony.

In his message, Sheikh El-Zakzaky stated, "It has been three years since we lost this great mujahid who was a symbol of the fight against terrorism and his martyrdom brought shame to the real terrorists (the United States)."

Also, the Iranian ambassador, for his part said "With God's help, the blood of this martyr will be avenged from the criminals, namely the Americans."

Moreover, in the ceremony, some Shia, Sunni, and Christian Nigerian thinkers read out their viewpoints on the beloved martyr and his impact on the Islamic world in short papers.

