New Israeli demands delayed Gaza ceasefire deal: Hamas

In a statement on Wednesday, the Hamas resistance movement noted that “The occupation has set new conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available.”

Hamas said, however, that it was showing flexibility and that the talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, were going in a serious direction.

Israeli negotiators returned to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday evening for consultations about a hostage deal after a significant week of talks, Israeli regime's premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday.

The US and Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt have stepped up efforts to conclude a deal in the past two weeks.

