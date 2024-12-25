  1. Technology
Iran capable of manufacturing aluminum vessels domestically

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri has announced Iran is now capable of manufacturing aluminum-based vessels domestically thanks to the expertise of its specialists.

Speaking at a ceremony on Tuesday on the sidelines of signing contracts for manufacturing strategic marine equipment, Tangsiri highlighted that while the country relied on the United States for the construction of maritime vessels before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, it is now manufacturing advanced vessels using aluminum. 

He also pointed out that IRGC Navy’s Shahid Mahalati Institute has built 17 advanced vessels that are ready to be added to the country’s naval fleet.

Iran has long had the largest naval fleet in the world and ancient inscriptions found in the Suez Canal bear testimony to that fact, he added.

