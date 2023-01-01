Gen. Soleimani played role in reducing US regional influence

Atrisi, a Professor of social sciences and researcher of Lebanese regional issues made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency.

Stressing that martyr Qassem Soleimani played a major and direct role in the decline of US ability and credibility, Atrisi stated that the US did not expect the formation of a Resistance movement in Iraq, but martyr Soleimani, by playing an essential role, created a Resistance in Iraq that stood against the American occupation.

Atrisi also pointed to martyr Soleimani’s main role in the failure of the American project through the occupation of Mosul by ISIL in Iraq, adding “The occupation of Mosul was supposed to lead to the division of Iraq into sectarian and religious governments... but the martyr Soleimani targeted the project..."

Considering the situation in Syria as more difficult and complicated, Atrisi further pointed out that the goal of the US was to completely dismantle the Syrian government and spread chaos and sectarian conflicts and finally encircle the Resistance in Lebanon and even Palestine.

“Martyr Soleimani played a prominent and essential role in this great and strategic battle...” he added.

When we hear from Palestine and the leaders of the Resistance groups about the role of Martyr Soleimani, as well as his perspective and planning in all the details related to the Resistance in Palestine, we can understand why the US committed this great crime, he continued adding that the US was aware of the great role of this exceptional leader in reducing its influence and credibility, as well as reducing the deterrence capacity of the Zionist regime.

