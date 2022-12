The Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony on the last night of mourning for Her Holiness Fatimah (greetings be upon her), the noble and dignified daughter of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his immaculate household), on Thursday night.

The ceremony, which marked the martyrdom anniversary of Her Holiness Fatimah (greetings be upon her), was held at the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini.

MNA