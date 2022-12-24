  1. World
Palestinian Resistance carries out missile test in Gaza

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Palestinian sources on Saturday reported that the Resistance forces have launched a missile test on the shores of Gaza, during which several missiles were fired into the sea.

Zionist media also announced the Palestinian Resistance test-fired several missiles toward the waters of Gaza in order to strengthen its military power.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.

