Zionist forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

The killing was caused near the site that is located on the outskirts of the city of Nablus early Thursday, during clashes between Palestinians and the occupation forces, who were providing protection for the illegal settlers, various Palestinian media outlets reported.

The Palestinian victim has been identified as Ahmed Daraghmeh from the city of Tubas in the northeastern West Bank, who played for the Thaqafi Tulkarm football club, Press TV reported.

Five other Palestinians were also wounded after being hit with live rounds during the raid. Nearly 20 other Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation injuries, two of whom were taken to hospital.

Zionist occupation forces and settlers have been escalating their attacks against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and other occupied areas, in an attempt to forcibly expel Palestinians from their lands and make way for expanding illegal Israeli settlements.

Since the start of 2022, the Zionist regime's troops have killed more than 220 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as in the besieged Gaza Strip.

