The spokesman of the Zionist regime's army announced on Friday night that a drone of this regime was shot down in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Avichay Adraee said that an investigation to find out the reasons behind the crash of this drone has been started.

The Zionist media has not reported any deaths or injuries so far.

On November 9, Zionist media reported the crash of a drone belonging to this regime in the south of the occupied territories.

