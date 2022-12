According to Zionist media, 4 teams of firefighters managed to extinguish the fire after hours of effort.

The cause of the fire is declared to be a malfunction in one of the electricity distribution stations of the shopping center.

In recent weeks, many of the vital infrastructures of the Zionist regime, including power plants, military bases, stores, and restaurants, have caught fire due to what was declared as a problem in the electricity system.

MP/TSN