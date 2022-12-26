  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 26, 2022, 3:30 PM

Zionist settlers brutally attack Nablus (+VIDEO)

Zionist settlers brutally attack Nablus (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – In a brutal attack on Sunday night, Zionist settlers set the Palestinians' cars on fire and threw stones at their houses in the southern regions of Nablus.

The following video shows the Palestinians' car set on fire by the Zionists:

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Resistance forces have shot at Zionist forces who carried out an attack on Jenin early Monday morning.

11 Palestinians were also arrested by the Israeli regime troops during the Zionists' raid on various areas of the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

A Hamas spokesperson on Monday strongly lambasted the hostile and brutal actions of Zionist settlers in Nablus.

Zionist forces also on Monday morning destroyed an automobile repair shop belonging to the Palestinians during an attack on al-Khalil.

MP/5665590

News Code 195405

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News