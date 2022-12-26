Zionist settlers brutally attack Nablus (+VIDEO)

The following video shows the Palestinians' car set on fire by the Zionists:

Meanwhile, local sources reported that Resistance forces have shot at Zionist forces who carried out an attack on Jenin early Monday morning.

11 Palestinians were also arrested by the Israeli regime troops during the Zionists' raid on various areas of the Occupied al-Quds and the West Bank.

A Hamas spokesperson on Monday strongly lambasted the hostile and brutal actions of Zionist settlers in Nablus.

Zionist forces also on Monday morning destroyed an automobile repair shop belonging to the Palestinians during an attack on al-Khalil.

