Resistance forces conduct 3 anti-Zionist operations in WB

The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Nablus Brigade in a statement also reported that its forces managed to shoot at Zionist troops at a military checkpoint in Bayt Furik.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Palestinian sources reported that a Zionists' checkpoint in the north of the Occupied al-Quds was targeted by Palestinian Resistance forces with improvised explosive devices two times in an hour.

Also on Tuesday night, Zionist soldiers attacked Palestinian demonstrations in Al Khalil and injured dozens of people.

The demonstrations were held in condemnation of Nasser Abu Hamid's martyrdom. The Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hamid (50 years) was martyred due to the crime of willful medical negligence by the Zionist forces.

Clashes were also reported in the At-Tur region between the Palestinians and Israeli regime forces after the Zionists attacked the area.

MP/IRN84976263/5661163