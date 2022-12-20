Palestinians carry out 40 to 50 ops in West Bank every week

Brigadier General Esmail Gha'ani, IRGC Quds Force commander made the comments in a ceremony to commemorate Hassan Irloo, the former Iranian ambassador to Yemen who was a chemical warfare veteran and died after contracting Covid-19 last year.

"Criminal America and its pet dog, the Zionist regime and some puppet governments in the region like Saudi Arabia, kill the Muslim people and spent $7 billion in the region of West Asia and Iran, which is the core of resistance, but their money did not work. Whatever the scene they entered they failed and today they are thinking how it is that no matter how much they spend and spend more weapons and money, they cannot win against the resistance of the people of our region," the IRGC Quds commander said.

He pointed to the successes of the Axis of Resistance in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Yemen as examples that were inspired by the Islamic Revolution of Iran, saying that "If we look at every part of the region, we can see that the nations of the region learned the way to live with dignity and stood up and won inspired by the school of the Islamic Revolution, the school of Imam Khomeini and the incumbent Leader."

Brigadier General Gha'ani said about the situation of the Zionist regime "Today, about 40 t0 50 operations are carried out against the regime in the West Bank alone. Today, the Zionist regime has weakened a lot."

He further pointed to the Western states and the Israeli regime's increased pressure on Iran and said "they think that if they put pressure on the Islamic Republic, it will give in to their pressures and will not pursue its path [of resistance] anymore."

The IRGC Quds Force commander went on to say, "The day they assassinated Martyr Soleimani, we told them to sell their houses and leave Palestine. Today, we see in the occupied territories that old Jewish figures have created organizations for the exit of Jews from Israel."

He advised the Zionists to leave the occupied Palestinian lands before it is too late.

