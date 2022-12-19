Palestinians clash with Zionist troops in West Bank

The skirmishes erupted in the village of Faqqua in the northeast of Jenin, as well as in two other regions.

Zionist forces arrested two Palestinians during their raid on Faqqua. They also used plastic bullets, gas bombs, and tear gas against the Palestinians.

Israeli regime forces also attacked another city in the South of Al Khalil.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media reported on Sunday evening that Palestinian Resistance forces shot at a bus carrying Zionists near Jenin in the West Bank.

News sources also on Monday morning reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian fighter in Jenin Camp.

The Palestinian was wounded several days ago in a clash with Zionist forces and on Monday, he was martyred due to sustaining severe injuries.

