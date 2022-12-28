  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 28, 2022, 9:00 PM

Palestinian resistance groups hold joint military drill

Palestinian resistance groups hold joint military drill

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance groups announced Wednesday they held a large military exercise dubbed "Al-Rakan al-Shadid 3" in the north of the Gaza Strip with the participation of best fighters.

The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance groups announced today, Wednesday, the large-scale military exercise "Al-Rakan al-Shadid 3" in Gaza.

According to Palestine Al-Yom (Palestine Today), the large military exercise "Al-Rakan al-Shadid 3" was held in the north of the Gaza Strip with the participation of elite fighters.

"This exercise was held in order to assess the reaction speed of the resistance forces in any emergency situation and to test the readiness of the fighters to mobilize and confront the enemy," It is stated in this statement:

"We assure our heroic prisoners that the Palestinian resistance will continue to work day and night until their shackles are broken, and we will try to free every prisoner who is in the enemy's prisons," the resistance groups also emphasized

According to the statement, the exercise included various tactical scenarios and most importantly, an attack behind enemy lines.

The resistance groups held this exercise with live ammunition, during which the operation to capture the Zionist soldiers were simulated.

MNA/5667546

News Code 195485

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News