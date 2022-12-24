Fuel tanker blast in S. Africa's Boksburg leaves 8 killed

Emergency workers are on the scene in Railway Street near Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said eight people died and scores of injured people were admitted to the hospital's casualty unit.

However, there is concern that hospital patients will need to be evacuated because the explosion has caused a structural collapse at the hospital, News24 reported.

"We can confirm that a roof section (sic) at the hospital casualty department has collapsed," Ntladi said.

It was believed that the fire broke out after the truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas scraped the top of its roof while driving under a low-lying bridge.

"The fire is under control, and more information will be given later."

MP/PR