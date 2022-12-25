  1. Politics
Iran condoles South Africa over fuel tanker blast

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani on Sunday offered condolences to the South African government and people over the death of several people in the fuel tanker blast.

Kan'ani also wished speedy recovery for the injured.

A gas tanker that got stuck under a bridge exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, killing 15 people, injuring many more, and hitting local buildings.

