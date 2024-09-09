  1. World
Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria leaves dozens killed

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria causing an explosion that killed at least 48 people, the country’s emergency response agency said.

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state, and at least 50 of them were burned alive,  the Associated Press (AP) reported citing Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, on Sunday.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab said.

Baba-Arab said initially that 30 bodies were found, but in a later statement said that an additional 18 bodies of victims who were burned to death in the collision were found. He said the dead had been given a mass burial.

In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps.

