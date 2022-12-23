Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad, casualties reported

A big suicide blast has been reported in Pakistan's Islamabad near an upscale market, university and government office area and casualties have been feared. A special anti-terror force has been rushed to the spot, according to the India Today website.

A policeman was injured after a car explosion was reported from Islamabad's I-10 area, Pakistani Geo News reported citing sources.

Officials, privy to the development, said that the police had stopped a 'suspicious' taxi to check when the explosion occurred.

MNA/PR