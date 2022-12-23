  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Dec 23, 2022, 10:45 AM

Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad, casualties reported

Suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad, casualties reported

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Local media in Pakistan reported a Pakistani policeman was killed and three others were injured in a car explosion in the capital Islamabad.

A big suicide blast has been reported in Pakistan's Islamabad near an upscale market, university and government office area and casualties have been feared. A special anti-terror force has been rushed to the spot, according to the India Today website.

A policeman was injured after a car explosion was reported from Islamabad's I-10 area, Pakistani Geo News reported citing sources.

Officials, privy to the development, said that the police had stopped a 'suspicious' taxi to check when the explosion occurred. 

MNA/PR

News Code 195272

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News