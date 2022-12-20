23 killed, injured in NW Pakistan's suicide attack

The Public Relations of the Pakistan Army issued a statement and announced, "As a result of a suicide attack in the vicinity of "Miransha" located in the North Waziristan region, one soldier and two civilians were killed."

The report of Pakistani news channels from Balochistan province indicates that a strong explosion in the market of Khuzdar city resulted in the injury of 20 people.

Security sources said that the condition of some of the wounded is critical and there is a possibility of more casualties.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for today's explosions.

It was the second suicide attack in the district over the last few days.

Earlier on Thursday, a soldier and a civilian were killed in a terrorist attack that left nine civilians injured.

MNA/PR