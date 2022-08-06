Azerbaijani President to meet Armenian PM in Brussels

The meeting was announced by Charles Michel in a Twitter message.

“Ahead of our next leaders' meeting in Brussels, pursuing dialogue and achieving concrete progress on all items on the agenda is key. The EU remains committed,” he wrote.

Tensions in Karabakh between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has escalated as the Armenian side accuses the other side of conducting drone attack on its forces.

The Armenian side of Karabakh said in a statement on Wednesday that "Eight Armenian soldiers wounded and another one killed in another gross breach of ceasefire by Azerbaijan."

As the border clashes escalate, the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan's authorities announced on Wednesday that one of their soldiers was killed as a result of the shooting of the Armenian forces in the "Lachin" district.

MNA/FNA