  1. Politics
Jan 1, 2023, 3:50 PM

Zangezur Corridor to be opened, Azerbaijani president says

Zangezur Corridor to be opened, Azerbaijani president says

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – Saying that the Zangezur Corridor will definitely be opened, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev claimed that this will happen whether Armenia wants it or not.

Aliyev made the remarks addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

"Large-scale work is underway on opening the Zangezur Corridor, with railways and motor roads being constructed. The Zangezur Corridor will definitely be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not," the Azeri president asserted.

He went on to say that Azerbaijan demonstrates its firm commitment, and everything is going according to the plan, Trend reported.

"Our demand is reasonable and just. We must and will have a communication line with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan," he cited.

This comes as Armenia and Azerbaijan have seen this month a new escalation over the Lachin corridor, with Yerevan, accusing Baku of blocking the passage.

MP/PR

News Code 195594

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News