Zangezur Corridor to be opened, Azerbaijani president says

Aliyev made the remarks addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

"Large-scale work is underway on opening the Zangezur Corridor, with railways and motor roads being constructed. The Zangezur Corridor will definitely be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not," the Azeri president asserted.

He went on to say that Azerbaijan demonstrates its firm commitment, and everything is going according to the plan, Trend reported.

"Our demand is reasonable and just. We must and will have a communication line with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan," he cited.

This comes as Armenia and Azerbaijan have seen this month a new escalation over the Lachin corridor, with Yerevan, accusing Baku of blocking the passage.

