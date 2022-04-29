Ghaani reveals drone operation over Zionist entity’s skies

General Ghaani made the remarks while he was delivering a speech in the northeastern city of Mashhad in commemoration of the International Quds Day on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Ghaani said the successful operation was conducted several months ago.

During the operation, he said, the “Zionist entity sent 41 fighter jets and reconnaissance aircraft to intercept the two drones but they failed.”

The IRGC official stressed that the drone operation put Israel on “high alert,” but the Zionist regime “did not disclose the truth of what happened,” and then lied to its people by claiming to have conducted surprise drills.

“The regime was not man enough to tell the truth about the drone operation, where the drones came from, who they belonged to and what they were supposed to do,” Qa’ani said. “They lied to their own people; they said they were conducting drills.”

