During the meeting with Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani stressed Iran's support for the new Iraqi government.

Ghaani and the Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani also discussed the joint security files.

He also met with the Coordination Framework leaders during which the Iraqi side discussed the political developments in Iraq with him.

Further details of their meeting have not been published so far.

MP