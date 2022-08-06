IRGC Quds Force Cmdr. says Israeli regime collapsed

Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani made the remarks late on Friday in a ceremony which was held to commemorate holy shrine defender martyrs.

Referring to the security measures carried out by the Israeli regime for fear of operations by Resistance groups, Ghaani said 15 daily operations are carried out against the positions of the occupying regime.

According to the IRGC Quds Force commander, the IRGC forces are monitoring the hostile measures of the US and the Israeli regime.

Stating that the Israeli regime has collapsed, he added that IRGC forces will stand by the Hezbollah forces to destroy this regime.

