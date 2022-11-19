  1. World
IRGC Quds Force cmdr. meets Iraqi Grand Mufti

TEHRAN, Nov. 15 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force on Friday met and held talks with the Grand Mufti of Iraq Mahdi bin Ahmed Al-Sumaidaie in Baghdad.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh was also present in the meeting of Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani and the Grand Mufti of Iraq.

Iraqi news sources on Tuesday afternoon reported that Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani has held meetings with the Iraqi president and prime minister in Baghdad.

During the meeting with Iraq's President Abdul Latif Rashid, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani stressed Iran's support for the new Iraqi government.

Ghaani and the Iraqi prime minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani also discussed the joint security files.

He also met with the Coordination Framework leaders during which the Iraqi side discussed the political developments in Iraq with him.

