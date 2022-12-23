Saudi-led coalition conducts new attacks on Yemen's Hudaydah

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV website reported on Friday that the Yemeni army and Popular Committees said in a statement that the Saudi-led military coalition's reconnaissance drones flew in the sky over the Al-Jabaliya district in Hudaydah province.

According to the Yemeni military statement, the aggressing coalition continued to conduct attacks in various areas in Hudaydah province, while its artillery shelled some areas in Al-Jabaliya and Hays districts.

The UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, which has been repeatedly violated by the aggressor Saudi coalition expired on October 2.

Also, Mehdi Al-Mashat, the head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that the ceasefire in Yemen was almost destroyed due to repeated violations by the Saudi coalition.

